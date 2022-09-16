TikTok and YouTube star Everleigh Rose's father, Tommy Smith, has died at 29. The 9-year-old's mother Savannah LaBrant shared the news to her Instagram on Thursday, by posting a sweet photo of Everleigh with Tommy, writing, "Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely." The 29-year-old TikToker who is married to Cole LaBrant, did not share Tommy's cause of death, but he "gained his wings unexpectedly," his obituary read.

