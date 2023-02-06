Main Content

TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Makes Debut Appearance At Grammys Post Facial Feminization Surgery

CLIP02/05/23

Dylan Mulvaney is rocking it in red as she hit the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards! The 26-year-old TikTok star made her red carpet debut at music's biggest night, wearing a fiery red halter neck gown that featured cut-outs on the side. Her brunette hair was styled in a classy updo, as she posed for pics with fellow TikToker Chris Olsen. Dylan's red carpet appearance comes nearly two months after she underwent facial feminization surgery.

