Dylan Mulvaney is rocking it in red as she hit the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards! The 26-year-old TikTok star made her red carpet debut at music's biggest night, wearing a fiery red halter neck gown that featured cut-outs on the side. Her brunette hair was styled in a classy updo, as she posed for pics with fellow TikToker Chris Olsen. Dylan's red carpet appearance comes nearly two months after she underwent facial feminization surgery.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight