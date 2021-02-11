Drake's Son Adonis Shows Off His Basketball Skills In Adorable New Video: 'Three In A Row!'
TikTok sensation Dazhariaa Quint Noyes, also known as Dee, has died at the age of 18. The teen's father confirmed that she passed away on Monday, Feb. 8 in an emotional statement posted on his GoFundMe page. "She was my little best friend, and I wasn't prepared in no way to bury my child," he wrote. "She was so happy and would be so excited to see me when I came home from being on the road. I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this."