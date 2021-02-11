Also available on the nbc app

TikTok sensation Dazhariaa Quint Noyes, also known as Dee, has died at the age of 18. The teen's father confirmed that she passed away on Monday, Feb. 8 in an emotional statement posted on his GoFundMe page. "She was my little best friend, and I wasn't prepared in no way to bury my child," he wrote. "She was so happy and would be so excited to see me when I came home from being on the road. I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this."

