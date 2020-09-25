Also available on the nbc app

Charli D'Amelio's star continues to rise! The 16-year-old influencer appeared in the two-part music video event for Jennifer Lopez and Maluma's new songs "Pa Ti" and "Lonely," which exclusively premiered on TikTok. In addition to her brief cameo, Charli also showed off her moves to kick off the "Pa Ti" dance challenge on the social media platform. Following the big release, the teen shared behind-the-scenes moments from her shoot, including a special FaceTime call with JLo herself!

