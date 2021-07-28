Also available on the nbc app

TikTok star Anthony Barajas is on life support after a shooting that left his friend dead. The 19-year-old suffered critical gunshot wounds during a screening of “The Forever Purge” at Regal Edwards Corona Crossings movie theater in Southern California on Monday night. 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich was also shot and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities confirmed. Anthony has nearly 1 million followers on TikTok and was reportedly an exceptional soccer player at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Rylee graduated from Corona High School’s STEM program in 2020 and was enrolled at Grand Canyon University, where she reportedly had a scholarship. Corona police arrested 20-year-old suspect Joseph Jimenez Tuesday night on charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery. As of Wednesday he was being held on $2 million bail.

