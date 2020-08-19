Also available on the nbc app

Thirteen-year-old singer Gavin Magnus is capturing teenage hearts on TikTok! The social media superstar has been getting a lot of comparisons to Justin Bieber, and he told Access Hollywood how he feels about the comparison! Gavin also reacted to the "Yummy" singer reposting one of his TikTok challenges and spilled details about his upcoming single, "Hearts on a Pendant," which drops Aug. 21.

