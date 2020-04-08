Also available on the NBC app

Tiger Woods is giving fans a rare glimpse into his personal life. The pro golfer took to Instagram to share a snap with his girlfriend Erica Herman and his two kids, who he shared with es Elin Nordegren, Sam and Charlie. He captioned the snap, “Masters Champions dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family.” The 44-year-old would have been hosting the Masters Champions Dinner that same day, if the Masters hadn’t been postponed due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

