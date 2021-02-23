Also available on the nbc app

Tiger Woods is currently being treated after being involved in a serious car crash. The golfer was in a single-vehicle car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday. LA County Sheriffs tweeted the news, writing that the vehicle sustained “major damage.” Tiger’s agent Mark Steinberg said in a statement to Access Hollywood, “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

