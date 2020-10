Also available on the nbc app

The fascination with the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King" is continuing to grow, thanks in part to the man at the center of the show, Joe Exotic. But it's his nemesis that's getting the most attention now: Carole Baskin. Access Hollywood has been following this story since long before the docuseries was released, and now, we unearth our lost interview with Carole.

Appearing: