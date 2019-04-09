Tiffany Trump Returns To Law School After Trump's Assistant Resigns Over Alleged Remarks About Her

Also available on the NBC app

Tiffany Trump is taking things in stride. She posted a snap of her going back to law school for her final year, captioning the post, “Last first day of school.” The update comes after her father's personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout abruptly resigned after she allegedly made some derogatory remarks about Tiffany and Donald's relationship, which the president denies. Following all the drama, President Trump tweeted that he loves Tiffany and their relationship is “doing great.”

