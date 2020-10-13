Also available on the nbc app

Tiffany Trump painted the town red, white and blue for her 27th birthday! The Georgetown Law School graduate, who was born on Oct. 13, kicked off the special celebrations at several Miami hotspots over the weekend, alongside boyfriend Michael Boulos and a group of pals. According to Page Six, the First Daughter started the evening at Komodo restaurant, where she and her guests were treated to a lavish sushi spread. After dinner, the crew of about nine headed to Kiki on the River for bottles of champagne complete with sparklers and American flags. A source told the outlet, "Tiffany was in great spirits as the life of the party while sipping Dom Perignon and posing for pictures with friends."

