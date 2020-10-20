Also available on the nbc app

Tiffany Trump has returned to her West Coast roots! President Donald Trump's youngest daughter made a bold fashion statement in a neon green floral wrap dress when she hit the campaign trail for her father in California. The 27-year-old Georgetown Law School Graduate joined her dad in Newport Beach to attend a private fundraiser at tech mogul Palmer Luckey's house. "Loved supporting my dad and being back in my home state of California!" she posted on Instagram. The appearance in Orange County came one day after she faced backlash from the LGBTQ+ community for her speech at the controversial "Trump Pride" event in Tampa, Fla.

