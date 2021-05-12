Main Content

Tiffany Trump Claps Back At Claims She Grew Too Close to Secret Service: ‘This is Nothing More Than Gossip’

CLIP05/12/21

Tiffany Trump is clapping back at claims she was too close to certain members of the Secret Service while her dad served as president. A new book alleges that both Tiffany and Donald Trump Jr.’s estranged wife, Vanessa, had “inappropriately and perhaps dangerously close” relationships with the agents assigned to protect them while Donald Trump was in office. Tiffany is now denying those claims. In a statement to the Washington Post her spokesperson said, “This is nothing more than gossip and is simply not true, Tiffany's experience with the secret service was entirely professional.”

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.