Tiffany Trump is clapping back at claims she was too close to certain members of the Secret Service while her dad served as president. A new book alleges that both Tiffany and Donald Trump Jr.’s estranged wife, Vanessa, had “inappropriately and perhaps dangerously close” relationships with the agents assigned to protect them while Donald Trump was in office. Tiffany is now denying those claims. In a statement to the Washington Post her spokesperson said, “This is nothing more than gossip and is simply not true, Tiffany's experience with the secret service was entirely professional.”

