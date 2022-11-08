Main Content

Tiffany Trump Celebrates Bridal Shower With Sister Ivanka Trump A Week Before Wedding

CLIP11/07/22

Tiffany Trump is ready to be a wife! The 29-year-old bride-to-be celebrated her bridal shower over the weekend with her sister Ivanka, sister-in-law Lara Trump and Donald Junior’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. The lavish event was in Miami, miles away from her father, former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Tiffany is set to marry her billionaire beau Michael Boulos at the sprawling estate on Nov. 12.

Tags: Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump, lara trump, Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago, Wedding
