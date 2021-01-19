Also available on the nbc app

Tiffany Trump is engaged! The daughter of President Donald Trump and Marla Maples shared the news on her father’s final full day in office. In an Instagram post with her fiancé Michael Boulos, the 27-year-old wrote, “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

