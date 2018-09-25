Tiffany Haddish Would Never Do A Rom-Com With Kevin Hart, But She'd Totally Do One With Trevor Noah!

Also available on the NBC app

Despite their chemistry in their new big screen comedy "Night School," Tiffany Haddish won't be doing a rom-com with co-star Kevin Hart in the future, she hilariously tells Access' Scott Evans, detailing exactly why! But, she'd be up for doing one with "The Daily Show's" Trevor Noah. Plus, Tiffany reveals whether or not she found a date after last week's Emmy Awards. And, the actress shares her suggestions for a potential location for the sequel to box office smash "Girls Trip."

