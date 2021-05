Also available on the nbc app

Tiffany Haddish wants to be a mom! The comedian revealed to Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover that she’s been taking parenting classes online and wants to adopt. The 41-year-old also dishes what’s to come this season on “Kids Say The Darndest Things,” which she hosts on. “Kids Say The Darndest Things” returns Wednesday May 5 at 8/7c on CBS.

