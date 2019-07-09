Tiffany Haddish Shares Hopeful Update On Injured Pal Kevin Hart: 'He's Walking and Talking'

Also available on the NBC app

Tiffany Haddish has good news about Kevin Hart. The comedian and actress tells Access Hollywood at Harper's Bazaar's ICONS party that her fellow superstar is "doing excellently" following his scary car accident over Labor Day weekend. "He's walking and talking and everything good," Tiffany said. But did she get him a care package? The "Night School" star also discusses how she's not going to repeat Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's infamous altercation at the A-list fashion event, and why she thinks being a Sagittarius isn't helping her dating life.

