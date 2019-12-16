Tiffany Haddish Reveals She's On Bumble: 'I'm Looking For A Normal Guy'

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Royal Return: All The Details On Their 'Incredibly Loved-Up' Outing
Tiffany Haddish has big plans for New Year's Eve. Telemundo's Francisco Caceres spoke to her and Rose Byrne for Access Hollywood at the junket for "Like a Boss" where she spilled her dreams of finding a man on Bumble ahead of the New Year. "I want to meet a normal guy," Tiffany revealed. She also dished about potentially hosting the Oscars and her high price tag for the gig! "Like a Boss" hits theaters on January 10, 2020.