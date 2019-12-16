Tiffany Haddish Reveals She's On Bumble: 'I'm Looking For A Normal Guy'

Also available on the NBC app

Tiffany Haddish has big plans for New Year's Eve. Telemundo's Francisco Caceres spoke to her and Rose Byrne for Access Hollywood at the junket for "Like a Boss" where she spilled her dreams of finding a man on Bumble ahead of the New Year. "I want to meet a normal guy," Tiffany revealed. She also dished about potentially hosting the Oscars and her high price tag for the gig! "Like a Boss" hits theaters on January 10, 2020.

