Also available on the NBC app

Tiffany Haddish is connecting to her Jewish roots. The actress, whose late father was an Eritrean Jew, dished on the challenge of learning Hebrew as she prepares for her upcoming bat mitzvah ceremony. "I'm going to read from the Torah and everything," she told USA Today, admitting the "hardest" part has been reading in another language. The comedian plans to have her bat mitzvah coincide with the premiere of her upcoming Netflix special, "Black Mitzvah."

Appearing: