Tiffany Haddish Knows She Would Make A Great Oscars Host: 'It Would Be Fun And Amazing'

Tiffany Haddish had a star-studded "Black Mitzvah" this week to celebrate her 40th birthday and her Netflix comedy special of the same name. While there, the birthday girl talked to Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles about wanting to honor her Jewish heritage, as well as her bid to be the next host of the Academy Awards. "There's a whole lot of reasons why I would be the best host for the Oscars, but let’s just be honest, it would be fun and amazing!" she said.

