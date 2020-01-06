Access Hollywood
Tiffany Haddish Crashes Carol Burnett’s Interview And Gets Emotional Meeting Her

CLIP01/05/20
Tiffany Haddish is never shy when it comes to fangirling over fellow celebs, and tonight’s Golden Globes red carpet was no different! The comedian has long been a fan of Carole Burnett—she’s even slid into her Twitter DM’s—and Tiffany finally got to meet the icon mid-interview where she showered Carol in compliments. Plus, Carol tells Mario that she is “so glad” Ellen DeGeneres is being awarded with this year’s Carol Burnett Award, which honors excellence in television.

S20201 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
