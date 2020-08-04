Also available on the nbc app

Tiffany Haddish and Common have found love in a quarantined place! The actress confirmed her relationship with Common after nearly four months since the two were first romantically linked while chatting during the latest episode of Steve-O’s podcast, "Steve-O's Wild Ride." "This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood! I've lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it," she said.

