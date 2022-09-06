Tiffany Haddish is speaking out. The 42-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to break her silence over a sexual misconduct lawsuit against her and Aries Spears. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can,” the post reads.

