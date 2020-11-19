Also available on the nbc app

Tiffany Haddish and Common are feeling the love, but it took a while for things to heat up between them! Tiffany told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about how they first met and how things ultimately shifted from friends to more. Plus, "The Kitchen" actress reacted to Michael B. Jordan nabbing this year’s People's Sexiest Man Alive, while also giving her own man a shoutout! Tiffany also opened up about losing 40 pounds amid her current health journey, as well as her decision to team up with vitafusion Vitamin Gummies to support WhyHunger's Hungerthon.

