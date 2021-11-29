Main Content

Tiffany Haddish and Common have reportedly split up. "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," a source told People. Access Hollywood has reached out to their reps for comment. News of their breakup comes over a year after the 41-year-old comedian revealed she was dating the 49-year-old rapper while on appearing on the "Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast." The two met in 2019 on the set of their film "The Kitchen."

