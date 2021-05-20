Also available on the nbc app

Tiffany Haddish is clearing up rumors that she is being considered to replace Ellen DeGeneres after she wraps her talk show next year. The comedian addressed the speculation when she stopped by “The Breakfast Club” on Wednesday. The 41-year-old said that although she has guest hosted for Ellen in the past, no one has talked to her about replacing anyone. "I haven't commented on it because ain't nobody that gives those jobs talked to me about it. The reason I've even been popping up guest-hosting Ellen is because she wanted some days off,” Tiffany said.

Appearing: