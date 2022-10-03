Main Content

Tiffani Thiessen Said Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Watched Every Episode Of 'Saved By The Bell'

CLIP10/03/22

Tiffani Thiessen joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on "Access Daily" to talk about the third season of her show "Deliciousness." Tiffani also talked about her 12-year-old daughter who watched every episode of "Saved By The Bell." "I was like, 'You really want to watch all this?' She goes, 'No, it's funny to watch you,'" Tiffani said. For more information about the initiative "It's About Time: Help Stop The Clock On Meningitis," visit their website..

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: tiffani thiessen, Mario Lopez, Saved By the Bell, episode, Daughter
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.