Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Pose In New Father’s Day Portrait
CLIP 06/17/23
Main Content
Tiffani Thiessen joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on "Access Daily" to talk about the third season of her show "Deliciousness." Tiffani also talked about her 12-year-old daughter who watched every episode of "Saved By The Bell." "I was like, 'You really want to watch all this?' She goes, 'No, it's funny to watch you,'" Tiffani said. For more information about the initiative "It's About Time: Help Stop The Clock On Meningitis," visit their website..