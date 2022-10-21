Main Content

Tia Mowry's Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict Says 'I Love My Wife' Amid Divorce News

CLIP10/21/22

Tia Mowry and her estranged husband, Cory Hardrict, are continuing to spread love amid news that they're separating. The "All American" actor showed his appreciation for the "Sister, Sister" star during an Instagram Live this week. The 42-year-old shows his affection in the video saying, "I love my beautiful family, love my kids, love my wife, I love all you guys. Just know that. It's all love," he said.

