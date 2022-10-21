Tia Mowry and her estranged husband, Cory Hardrict, are continuing to spread love amid news that they're separating. The "All American" actor showed his appreciation for the "Sister, Sister" star during an Instagram Live this week. The 42-year-old shows his affection in the video saying, "I love my beautiful family, love my kids, love my wife, I love all you guys. Just know that. It's all love," he said.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight