Tia Mowry has lots of support around her! The "Family Reunion" actress told Access Hollywood that people her were in her corner during her recent postpartum weight loss journey. "It's nice to have people around you, not only in your family unit but people just at work, saying, 'You go, girl' … And I would say that's one [piece of advice] or secret, shall I say, is know that you are of value. Know that are you worth it no matter where you are on your journey," she said. Tia also opened up about "Family Reunion" having an all-Black writing staff and how it makes the show authentic. "Family Reunion" Part 3 is streaming on Netflix now.

