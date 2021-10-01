Also available on the nbc app

Tia Mowry is opening up about who helped her get to where she is today. Access Hollywood caught up with the actress at Variety's Power of Women event, and she said her mom has helped her succeed. "She always taught me to stay true to who I am, never bend, never fold. She's an incredible strong black woman. I really feel like she's a doer of her words and I feel like that's important."

