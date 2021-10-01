Lindsey Pearlman, 'General Hospital' Star, Found Dead 5 Days After Being Reported Missing
CLIP 02/18/22
Main Content
Tia Mowry is opening up about who helped her get to where she is today. Access Hollywood caught up with the actress at Variety's Power of Women event, and she said her mom has helped her succeed. "She always taught me to stay true to who I am, never bend, never fold. She's an incredible strong black woman. I really feel like she's a doer of her words and I feel like that's important."