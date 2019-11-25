Also available on the NBC app

T.I. is clarifying his divisive comments about his daughter's virginity. The "Sabotage" rapper raised eyebrows across the internet when he told the "Ladies Like Us" podcast that he takes "yearly trips" to the gynecologist to "check" if his teenage daughter Deyjah's hymen is still intact. In a new episode of "Red Table Talk," he said that those comments were made "in a very joking manner" and that he never entered an exam room with Deyjah. He also said he was "incredibly apologetic" to his daughter for talking about it publicly, which he admitted she had "a problem" with.

