There are two stars in this relationship! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins joined Access Hollywood ahead of the 2020 CMA Awards and dished about the changing dynamics in their longtime romance following the release of her memoir, "Live in Love." She explained, "I knew I was marrying into [the spotlight] with him, but my whole life he has been in the center of the stage and always entertaining, even since we were like in third grade, truly… Now, this year feels like a lot of firsts for me, but thankfully I've gotten to do most of them with him." Plus, the couple also detailed the idea behind their adorable "Hocus Pocus"-themed family Halloween costume with their three daughters! The 54th Annual CMA Awards hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker airs live from Nashville's Music City Center Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

