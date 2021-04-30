Also available on the nbc app

Country music star Thomas Rhett wants a big family! The country singer opened up about his personal life while chatting with Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily. The proud dad of three girls opened up about his parenting challenges and shared his concerns for the future when his daughters begin dating. When asked about having anymore kids, the “Die A Happy Man” artist was quick to confirm he and his wife plan to have two or three more kids. His new album “Country Again Side A” will be available this Friday.

