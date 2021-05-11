Also available on the nbc app

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are thrilled to be expecting their fourth daughter! "They're the best big sisters in the world, and so we're just looking forward to it," the "Country Again" crooner told Access Hollywood of his eldest three girls, Willa Gray, 5; Ada James, 3; and Lennon Love, 1. "We feel so blessed to just have another girl. We found out a couple months ago; we were actually in Colorado. It's hard for me to keep secrets like this, so when I was on stage in Texas, I just announced it to the crowd." Thomas also opened up about the biggest thing he's learned from his daughters and shared details about the relaxing way Lauren spent Mother's Day. Plus, the musician – who is paid spokesperson for Claritin's The Outsideologist Project, an initiative aiming to get 1.2 million kids to spend an extra hour outside each week – talked about what inspired him to get involved, as well as the fun ways he's been getting his little ones to embrace the outdoors.

Appearing: