Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley are showing off their love at Wimbledon. The couple attended day six of the Tennis Championship on Saturday and shared a tender kiss in the stands. Before the event, the duo also posed for pictures at the Champagne Lanson. This was not their first outing together—the couple made their red-carpet debut at the British Academy Film Awards 2022 Gala Dinner in March and later attended the screening of their FX limited series "Pistols" together in May. Thomas and Talulah sparked dating rumors in 2021 after they were spotted holding hands in London.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight