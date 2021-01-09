TikTok is known for videos of people dancing, cooking food, or swapping beauty hacks, but Minnesota artist Maria Monson created her own lane with mind-blowing rice art videos. Maria goes through a two hour-long process of dyeing and arranging rice, which she then throws up in front of a camera to show her beautiful creation in mid-air. Kelly chats with her to hear her story, and Pilot Pens awards her $1,000 to keep on creating.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight