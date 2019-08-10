This Orphaned Baby Koala With A Tiny Arm Cast Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Also available on the NBC app

A 5-month-old koala is lucky to be alive after suffering a nasty fall from a tree in Australia. Werribee Open Range Zoo has given the orphaned joey a new home and round-the-clock care, including a tiny cast for her broken arm. Vet nurse Jess Rice explained that "it was really touch and go" with their new patient at first, explaining that baby koalas that young and small "don't have a good survival rate in care" because they should be in their mother's pouch.

