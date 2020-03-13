Also available on the NBC app

Hannah Zeile got candid with Access Hollywood about what's it's like to portray such a vulnerable character on the hit NBC show "This Is Us." The young star got real with about struggling with insecurities, and shares advice to fans that experience the same thing her character goes through. Hannah also spilled on what it's like working alongside co-star Chrissy Metz. Plus, she shared her hopes for a bright future in the music industry!

