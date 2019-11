Also available on the NBC app

"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz dished on all things #girlpower while attending the #GirlHero luncheon on Sunday. She revealed to Access why she's grateful she can be a part of the positive change in Hollywood for women. Plus, the actress dished on how fans of the hit NBC show should prepare for Toby's upcoming downhill spiral! Watch to find out!

