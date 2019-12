Also available on the NBC app

Kate and Toby are giving their romance a much-needed boost! In a sneak peek at the Oct. 29 episode of "This Is Us," the pair have a tense discussion about their lack of sleep, laundry and Toby's old favorite pants. Then, Toby makes a sexy suggestion that they take a night for themselves for the sake of their marriage. "This Is Us" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Appearing: