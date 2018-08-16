'This Is Us': Milo Ventimiglia On His Emmy Nom, Jack's S3 Arc & Working With JLo In 'Second Act'

Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at the "This Is Us" FYC event, Milo Ventimiglia tells Access guest correspondent Melissa Peterman about what it means to get another Emmy nomination for playing Jack Pearson on the NBC drama. Plus, Milo talks about how honored he felt to be picked by Jennifer Lopez to star in her next film, "Second Act." And, Milo dishes on Jack's upcoming flashback story line, which includes meeting his character's brother.

