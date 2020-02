Also available on the NBC app

Asante Blackk, Lonnie Chavis and Lyric Ross talk with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about tackling heavy issues in the new "The Dinner and the Date" episode of "This Is Us." Lyric reveals she drew on her own experiences to tell Déjà's dating story. And, Asante gushes about being reunited with his "When They See Us" co-star Marsha Stephanie Blake.

