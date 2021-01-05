Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Metz is gearing up for one of Kate Pearson's biggest episodes. After "This Is Us" fans found out in November's midseason finale that the fan-favorite character got pregnant as a teen during an abusive relationship, Chrissy tells Access Hollywood's Scott Evans what it felt like to tell such an important and emotional story in the show's next chapter. Chrissy also talks to Scott about her intentions for the New Year, how her real-life relationship blossomed in quarantine and how co-star and "older brother" Sterling K. Brown has weighed in on her love life through the years.

Appearing: