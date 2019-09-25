Also available on the NBC app

The only people more excited for the "This Is Us" Season 4 premiere than the fans are the NBC hit's very own stars! Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles joins Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan on set, where the on-screen couple admits even they think it's been way too long since we've spent time with the Pearsons. Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson all channeled their excitement on social media, but Chris and Chrissy have one important task at hand before heading to the viewing party – where is baby Jack?!

