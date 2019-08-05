This Actress Told Pink To Turn Off Instagram Comments After Parenting Backlash From Moms (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Ruby Rose spoke to Access Hollywood at the Summer TCAs where she exclusively revealed that she was the one who told Pink to turn off the comments on her Instagram after getting mom-shamed. The actress also explained why she deleted Twitter and how turning off the comments on her social media platforms has had a positive impact on her mental health. She'd rather use social media to speak out on things she's passionate about instead of making it a daily thing.

Appearing: