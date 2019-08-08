This 7-Year-Old Changed Her Mom's Email Name To 'Poop Your Pants' and We're Still Laughing

Also available on the NBC app

Lauren Brown got quite the surprise when she realized her contact name had been changed to "Poop Your Pants" – and that her 7-year-old daughter, Gracie, was the culprit! The pair tells Access Hollywood how Gracie managed to accidentally pull off what wasn't even supposed to be a prank in the first place, and the great attitude Lauren embraced when making the discovery: "Some days you're on top of the world; other days, world knows you as 'Poop Your Pants.' You gotta roll with it all, right?"

