Also available on the nbc app

Theresa Caputo is back on television! The beloved psychic medium appeared on Access Daily with Kit Hoover and Scott Evans to chat about connecting celebrities with their departed loved ones on her new show "Long Island Medium: There in Spirit." The TV personality also sat down with Kit for a special virtual reading to deliver an emotional message from the Access Hollywood host's late mother-in-law. "Long Island Medium: There in Spirit" is streaming now on Discovery+.

Appearing: