John Pearce may be one of the newest members of "The Wiggles," but he's already a major heartthrob on TikTok. Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover chatted with the Purple Wiggle about his rise to stardom and revealed how he feels about being dubbed the "hot Wiggle." John also read some very thirsty tweets and talked about going on an American tour with his fellow castmates in September.

