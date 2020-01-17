The Wiggles Founding Member Greg Page Collapses During Australian Relief Concert

Also available on the NBC app

Greg Page, an original lead singer and founding member of The Wiggles group was taken to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a relief concert for the Australian brushfires. The band's official twitter account updated fans stating, "as has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital. He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern."

